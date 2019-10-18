LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A person of interest involving a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in his driveway in Rutherford County is now in custody.
The crime happened in the 100 block of Center Street around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The teen, Tony Garcia, was taken to Tri-Star Stonecrest Medical Center where he was succumbed to his injuries. After the shooting, a mid-size light colored SUV was seen leaving the area.
Investigators say 18-year-old Deonte' Moore, of La Vergne, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Oct. 17. He is currently being housed in Rutherford County Jail.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
