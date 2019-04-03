An adult male was killed when he was struck by a train in Belle Meade on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the Davidson Road crossing at Harding Pike and was struck by a train and killed just after 3 p.m.

Train v Pedestrian - 4/3/19

One person was killed after a train struck a person in Belle Meade on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim reportedly did not respond to the train's horn. A set of earbuds was found near the body.

The accident caused traffic problems in an already congested area in west Nashville.

Train v Pedestrian scene - 4/3/19

A person was struck and killed by a train near the Davidson Road crossing at Harding Pike on Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson Road is a detour route with the closing of Hillwood Boulevard for ongoing bridge repairs.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Brittany Weiner joined the News4 team as a reporter in July 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.