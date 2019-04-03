An adult male was killed when he was struck by a train in Belle Meade on Wednesday afternoon.
An adult male walking on railroad tracks near the Davidson Rd crossing in West Nashville was struck by a train and killed just after 3 p.m. The victim reportedly did not respond to the train's horn. A set of earbuds was found near the body. Investigation continuing.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 3, 2019
Police said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the Davidson Road crossing at Harding Pike and was struck by a train and killed just after 3 p.m.
Police said the victim reportedly did not respond to the train's horn. A set of earbuds was found near the body.
The accident caused traffic problems in an already congested area in west Nashville.
Davidson Road is a detour route with the closing of Hillwood Boulevard for ongoing bridge repairs.
