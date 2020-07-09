MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.
Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block NE Broad Street at around 7:42 p.m.
The suspect vehicle is a blue Dodge Ram 4-door with a West Virginia license plate.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective James Abbott at 629-201-5523
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.