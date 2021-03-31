GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) - A person visiting Gatlinburg's Mountain Coaster was injured Monday after they were thrown from the cart.
The person was reportedly thrown 10 feet through the air and hit the track. They suffered head, wrist and ankle injuries.
The Mountain Coaster closed Monday as a third-party inspector checked out the ride. The inspector deemed the coaster in compliance with industry standards.
It is unclear what led to the person being thrown from the ride.
As of Wednesday morning, the attraction has reopened.
