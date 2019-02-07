LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - One person was found dead inside a burning home late Wednesday night, according to authorities.
A residential fire was reported at 543 Second Ave. N. just before midnight. Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames upon arrival.
In the process of putting out the fire, firefighters discovered the remains of a person inside the home.
Police said the incident is being treated as a suspicious death and is currently under investigation.
The victim has not been positively identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.