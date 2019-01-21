NORMANDY, TN (WSMV) - One person was found dead in a travel trailer fire at a recreational area on Normandy Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department and Tullahoma Fire Department responded to a travel trailer fire at the Barton Springs recreational area on Frank Hiles Road around 5:30 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body in the remains.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bomb and Arson squad and TBI are investigating the incident.
The identity of the person who died in the fire is unknown. Officials are awaiting identification from the medical examiner’s office.
