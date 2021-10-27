Jaden Webb

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in some brush alongside a Gallatin Pike convenience store. Police say there was an attempted car theft Tuesday night at the Kwik Stop Market in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike. 

The victim of the attempted vehicle theft left their vehicle running while inside the market. When they came out, they found 20-year-old Jaden Webb inside their car, trying to steal it and flee.

The victim of the attempted car theft was armed, and attempted to stop the theft, but Webb accelerated and crashed into another vehicle. The person in that other vehicle got out and kicked the victim of the attempted theft while they were holding Webb at gunpoint. Detectives say the victim of the attempted carjacking fired one shot at the person who kicked them, and police believe that is the victim found dead next to the market. 

Detectives are investigating. Webb is in jail charged with auto theft, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest and resisting arrest. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.