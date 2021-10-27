NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in some brush alongside a Gallatin Pike convenience store. Police say there was an attempted car theft Tuesday night at the Kwik Stop Market in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike.
The victim of the attempted vehicle theft left their vehicle running while inside the market. When they came out, they found 20-year-old Jaden Webb inside their car, trying to steal it and flee.
The victim of the attempted car theft was armed, and attempted to stop the theft, but Webb accelerated and crashed into another vehicle. The person in that other vehicle got out and kicked the victim of the attempted theft while they were holding Webb at gunpoint. Detectives say the victim of the attempted carjacking fired one shot at the person who kicked them, and police believe that is the victim found dead next to the market.
Detectives are investigating. Webb is in jail charged with auto theft, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
