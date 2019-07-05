NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an incident in which a person fell from a building in downtown Nashville during the July Fourth celebration.
Police responded to 409 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. yesterday.
Initial reports indicate a person fell from a building. The patient, who has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses tell News4 the person fell from Ernest Tubb Record Shop.
Officials are still investigating what led up to the person falling.
Stay with News4 for updates.
