Person dies after being hit by train in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after being struck by a train in Nashville on Tuesday morning.
The deadly crash happened on the railroad tracks near downtown Nashville at Anthes Drive just before 8 a.m.
There were no passengers on the WeGo Star train at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported to authorities, according to WeGo.
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and the WeGo Operations and Safety staff are currently investigating the incident.
WeGo said the train staff are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.