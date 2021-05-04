NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department dispatched crews to a house fire where they discovered a woman inside with critical burns Tuesday night.
Nashville Fire said that crews arrived at 2717 Fortland Drive after getting reports of a structure fire.
When they arrived on the scene, crews investigated and were conducting their primary search when they discovered the woman inside the home who had suffered critical burns.
According to Nashville Fire , the woman was transported in critical condition to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Nashville Fire added that there was another person inside the home at the time of the fire who was able to get out without any harm.
It was initially reported as a child inside the home who suffered critical burns from a Nashville Fire spokesperson. However, a Fire Captain at the scene confirmed that it was a woman, not a child.
News4 is told fire crews are still at the active scene performing salvage and overhaul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.