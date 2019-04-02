The performers are fearless, funny and full of energy, just like real actors and actresses.
No wonder the slow-motion scene in the Tandem Troupe's latest performance is 22-year-old Ben Summers favorite part.
As they stay on stage, he kills it.
"It has been a lot of fun. It's a blast..."
It's not easy, Nashville young adults with intellectual and development disabilities put 12 shows together ever year with guidance from professional artists.
"We've been working on this, oh God, maybe 4 or 5 months I guess..."
Acting is the final part.
"We write all our own shows."
"It's amazing to see some of my friends who've never been in a play before come together and help us write a script."
"We're gonna do a little shake, shake, shake, to get our bodies going."
All of this produces confidence, better social skills, and the chance to prove it all under pressure.
"It's amazing beyond what I could ever have asked for in my lifetime."
"Everybody is a star of this show..."
"Truly this is the best way I can describe it, together we are truly extraordinary."
The Tandem Troupe as their known perform 12 times a year all over town, and they're spectacular.
