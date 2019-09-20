PERRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Perry County is holding a Bicentennial celebration to honor the county's 200th birthday.
The birthday celebration will feature two days of events. There will be an arts and crafts fair on Main Street from 12-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A 4-H County Fair will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jim Azbill Community Center.
There will also be an Old Time Fiddler's Contest Jubilee at Linden Middle School. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with an opening proclamation at 6 p.m. Music, old fashioned storytelling, and Perry County's own BIGG VINNY will headline the event.
It's free family fun all weekend long in Perry County. For more information, visit ThePerryChamber.com or call 931-589-2453.
