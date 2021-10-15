An investigator for the Perry County Sherriff’s Department is recovering in the hospital on Friday night while trying to make an arrest.
Doctors at Centerville ER are currently attending to Inv. Jonathan Kelly after he attempted to make an arrest in Lobelville, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.
Weems said during the attempted arrest, the suspect’s car door was open and he “put the car in reverse and dragged Kelly backwards several feet.”
Law enforcement pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 40 and then to exit 148 before stopping about a mile east of interstate.
Law enforcement from Perry, Humpreys, and Hickman county are working together to arrest the suspect, whose name was not released. Weems said the female passenger is in custody.
(0) comments
