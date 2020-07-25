PERRY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to inform his community that he has in fact tested for COVID-19.
Weems says in the post that he began feeling a fever, headache, tickle cough and body aches before getting up in the morning to go see a doctor with Rapid Care.
He also assured the community that he has plans in place for Sunday's peaceful rally in his absence.
Perry County currently reports 18 active cases, 40 recoveries and 0 deaths as of Saturday.
