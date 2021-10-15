HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Perry County Sheriff's Department is actively searching the man responsible for injuring on if its investigators Friday night.
The man they're looking for is Hayden Chappell, last seen in Hickman County. Chappell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.
Doctors at Centerville ER are currently attending to Inv. Jonathan Kelly after he attempted to make an arrest in Lobelville, according to a statement by Perry County Sheriff's department.
The statement says during the attempted arrest, the suspect’s car door was open and he “put the car in reverse and dragged Kelly backwards several feet.”
Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 40 and then to exit 148 before stopping about a mile east of interstate.
Law enforcement from Perry, Humphreys, and Hickman counties are working together to locate Chappell. There is a female passenger in custody.
