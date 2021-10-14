PERRY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff's office officials are searching for two children they say was taken by their great-grandmother and never returned.
1-year-old Jeremiah Wayne Larkins and 6-year-old Joanna Lee Alexander were supposed to have been returned to Department of Children Services by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Their great-grandmother, Jennifer Stransberry Taylor, never showed up with the children and has not been reachable ever since.
Joanna is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing 50 pounds and standing 4' tall.
Jeremiah is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, weighing 18 pounds and standing just 2' tall.
If you have seen these children, or know their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 931-589-3911 or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.
