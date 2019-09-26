PERRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire on Highway 412 in Perry County as a possible arson.
According to news partners at Tennessee River Valley News, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said that the homeowner was in the living room around midnight when a gas jug on fire was thrown through the window.
Investigators said the mobile home and a vehicle nearby were destroyed in the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.