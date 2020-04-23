LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - Perry County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday on charges after allegations of sexual molestation.
Alan Walker was charged with one count of rape of a child and is being held on $150,000 bond. It is possible more charged will be filed after presentation of the case to the Perry County Grand Jury.
"The thing that we need to keep in mind, is that as horrible as the situation is, there is a child victim in this, said Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems in a news release. "We need to protect the privacy of the victims and innocent family members of the suspect. Our focus is the protection of our community and those that call it home."
Authorities said there were no other suspects involved in the case and there is no longer a threat to the community.
"We understand the community has the right to information, and we make efforts to keep the community informed, but some crimes are particularly traumatic to the victims and we want to protect them above all."
Weems said Walker provided a confession during the interview process with investigators.
If you suspect abuse of a child, there is a state law requiring it to be reported. You can make an anonymous report to Tennessee Department of Children Services at 877-542-2873 or call your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.