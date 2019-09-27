PERRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman wanted for an aggravated arson that occurred at a home on Tennessee Gas Drive on Thursday.
Ellie Hart was taken into custody Friday morning at a home in Lobelville.
On Thursday, investigators found a fire had been set on the porch and on the side of the house at the gas meter. An officer retrieved a fire extinguisher from the patrol car and was able to put both fires out. The residents of the home told investigators they didn't know how or who started the fire.
A neighbor across the street told police that he saw Hart leaving the home right before he called the police. Surveillance videos showed a female on the porch lighting a fire and then going around to the side of the house. The same female also stopped and watched the fire before walking toward 4th Avenue carrying luggage.
The woman in the video was later identified as Hart. Both victims stated that Hart did leave the home with luggage in an aggravated state just minutes before the fire started.
Hart is being charged with aggravated arson.
