LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - Patience is wearing thin for two dozen homeowners in Perry County who say a project to widen parts of Highway 13 have turned into a years-long headache as construction crews have made some of their driveways inaccessible.
The project to add passing lanes on Lobelville Highway began last year, but the work, homeowners said, also caused some of their mailboxes to be inaccessible.
Amber Dill, who reached out to News4 about the project, said it’s also created flooding on her property.
Dill’s father, John Cotham, can’t make a right turn into his driveway because of the construction and instead must pass his house and turn around so he can make a left turn into his driveway.
Cotham claimed he reached out to the project supervisor and was promised he’d get some answers and guidance on the work being done, but he’s never heard back.
“I guess it’s a money situation. They just don’t do business the old way,” Cotham said. “They don’t have any respect for the property owner.”
Not far from Dill, Ashley Weems, a working mom, said she’s forced to drive through a field to get home. She’s also without a mailbox.
“It’s a muddy mess,” Weems said while showing News4 her makeshift driveway. “You can see the tire tracks. I fishtailed and got sideways. There are no words. It’s incredibly frustrating because your life pretty much gets put on hold.”
News4 reached out to Jones Brothers Construction for a response to the property owners’ complaints and was told “no comment” over the phone.
