NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several new laws will go into effect today in Tennessee.
Among them, the controversial constitutional carry bill, which allows Tennesseans 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit.
The legislation, signed into law by Governor Bill Lee earlier this year, removes the permit process required for Tennesseans to carry a handgun.
People 21 and older can now carry a handgun openly or concealed without obtaining a permit.
The legislation also extends to military personnel who are 18 or older.
However, just because the law removes permit requirements for carrying a handgun, it does not mean you can carry one anywhere in the state without one.
The Tennessee Firearms Association explained that the new law only creates an exception to the criminal statute and that unless you meet certain requirements, you can still be charged with a crime for carrying without a permit in places like public parks, campgrounds and greenways.
The TFA strongly recommends Tennesseans still obtain an enhanced gun permit.
"If you go ahead and get the permit, not only are you able to carry in more places in Tennessee, but there’s about 35 states — including every state that touches Tennessee — that honors the Tennessee permit under what’s called reciprocity, and that’s only if you have the permit," said John Harris, executive director of the TFA. "States don’t have reciprocity or recognize the permitless system unless that other state just happens to have that law independently.”
The TFA says with the law, officers can still stop people who are carrying a gun and detain them long enough to determine whether they meet all seven requirements to be carrying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.