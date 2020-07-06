Stars react to the death of Charlie Daniels:
Brenda Lee
"He loved his God, he loved his family and he loved his country. And we all loved him!!! He lived it and breathed it every day. What a great American!"
John Rich
"Daniels showed the rest of us what it means to be a great human being. He found redemption, then lived a life devoted to serving God, his family, and fellow countrymen. He was much more than his music. He was kind and strong and had a powerful soul that will be sorely missed here on earth, but no doubt has received eternal glory in Heaven. We will always love and miss him forever. God bless you, Mr. Charlie."
Our hero and friend @CharlieDaniels has just entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Thank you Sir for all you gave the world, and your fierce love of God and Country. We will always love and respect you. #RipCharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/Tra9QnsMQg— John Rich (@johnrich) July 6, 2020
Tammy King, The Steeldrivers
"Charlie Daniels was a giant among men! An unbelievably talented musician, an American icon in every sense of the word. I will forever remember the Opry performance when the SteelDrivers shared the stage with him and played a few songs together. He leaves an enduring legacy and will be greatly missed. The angels just gained one heck of a fiddler today!"
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
"We just lost the greatest American hero I've ever known. He brought me and T-Roy to the game!!! I'm so proud that I got to call him a friend! My heart is truly broken. I'm so glad I got to talk to him last week. Rest easy, my brother."
Colt Ford
"I thought that 2020 could only get better and I was wrong. To hear that one of my heros has passed away, the great Charlie Daniels, has broken my heart. I can’t even put the words together. He was so special to the world not just as a musician, but as a man, a truly great human being.
Charlie has been so good to me over my career. I have been so lucky to share the stage with him many times. I can’t imagine this world without him. I have had many talks with him about music, about life, and about how to treat people. He stood up for this country, he stood up for what was right, he stood up for his faith. He did what he said -- he was everything I want be and still want to be. I will never get over you not being here, Uncle Charlie. There has never been anyone like you. There will never be another. I love you, Charlie. Rest Easy. You are and will always be the BEST."
This is devastating news ... our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home ... hard to process this immeasurable loss ... goodbye Charlie ... until that glorious day ... We KNOW where you are now ... pic.twitter.com/S4etkqiMur— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) July 6, 2020
He was my hero. @CharlieDaniels lived very close to my inlaws. Great man.....a legend. Prayers to his wife and @CharlieCDB1🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/1ZcYLSvbdo— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 6, 2020
