NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Association announced this year’s host and performers for country music’s biggest night.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and will feature performances by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young with Kane Brown.

The awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena, in downtown Nashville, on November 10.