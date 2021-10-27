NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Association announced this year’s host and performers for country music’s biggest night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he'll step into a larger role when h…
The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and will feature performances by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young with Kane Brown.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 55th annual Country Music Association has released their long list of nominations for the November award show.
The awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena, in downtown Nashville, on November 10.
