NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The iconic limestone steps at Percy Warner Park will close January 6th for six months of work, Metro Parks announced Thursday.
Nonprofit organization Friends of Percy Warner Park is conducting a capital fundraising campaign called It's My Nature, and these repairs, called the Allée Project, will be the first of a multi-year park improvement plan.
The project will repair and restore the Allée, one of Nashville's most iconic and picturesque landmarks. The work will consist of repairing damaged stonework, address drainage issues and erosion, conserve habitat lost to invasive plants, and re-establish original view sheds.
The Friends of Warner Parks looks to raise $1.5M in funding to restore historic structures, stonework, revitalize natural features, and renovate the Warner Park Nature Center.
The hiking trails will remain open during the project.
From 8AM to 3PM each day, Friends of Warner Parks plans to host a tent with complimentary light provisions of water or hot cocoa and snacks; volunteers and staff will be available to answer questions about the Allée project and provide information about the It’s My Nature capital campaign and goals for Warner Parks in the years ahead.
