NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People are being advised to avoid the 1500 Block of Woodmont Blvd on Tuesday because of a gas leak.
Nashville Fire tweeted a natural gas leak caused by a ruptured natural gas line in that area. Crews are working to "stabilize the scene."
Community Alert 🚨: We are responding to a natural gas leak caused by a ruptured natural gas line in the 1500 Block of Woodmont Blvd. Please avoid the area as our personnel work to stabilize the scene. pic.twitter.com/1Lf1GFeiLT— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 31, 2021
News 4 is sending a crew to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.