People taken to hospital after "Carbon Monoxide incident" at Hermitage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A "few people" were taken to the hospital after "a suspected Carbon Monoxide incident" at the Hermitage on Monday morning.
The incident happened at the home of the seventh President Andrew Jackson.
The exact number of people taken to the hospital is unknown as fire officials said "a few people" had "mild symptoms."
We are on the scene of a suspected Carbon Monoxide incident at the @7thpresident. We transported a few people with mild symptoms. The Hermitage was closed to the public. It is closed Monday-Wednesday regularly at this time. pic.twitter.com/TnULUATvSP— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 5, 2020
The Hermitage is closed to the public on Monday through Wednesday.
The cause of the Carbon Monoxide incident" is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.