People taken to hospital after "Carbon Monoxide incident" at Hermitage
@NashvilleFD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A "few people" were taken to the hospital after "a suspected Carbon Monoxide incident" at the Hermitage on Monday morning.

The incident happened at the home of the seventh President Andrew Jackson. 

The exact number of people taken to the hospital is unknown as fire officials said "a few people" had "mild symptoms." 

The Hermitage is closed to the public on Monday through Wednesday. 

The cause of the Carbon Monoxide incident" is unknown at this time. 

 

