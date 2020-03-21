NASHVILLE (WSMV) - During the outbreak of COVID-19 here in Tennessee, and the whole world, people are looking for any reason to smile.
Some people and even posted on social media for other to share pictures of their dogs and animals. Well, it seems that others did not want to be left out from this game.
Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control announced on Saturday morning that all of their available dogs have been adopted or moved into foster homes.
One dog named Stravinsky was the only one left Saturday morning and is said to bring a happy note to everything he does according to their post on Facebook.
News4 called to check on Stravinsky and learned he was taken into a foster home Saturday afternoon.
In all, nine dogs were either adopted or fostered this week.
