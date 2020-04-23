NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “I have not been able to even log in to my account to even file for unemployment,” Charlie L said.
He’s tried and tried to file for unemployment with the Department of Labor, but can’t even get passed the first page.
“My status has been open for the last week. I also tried emailing them to try to get my user name and password changed so I can just get into my account and file for unemployment, and--that email also set up..it just automatically opened up another claim,” Charlie L said.
He’s not alone. News 4’s received over a dozen complaints from people having trouble filing. There are several others on twitter and Facebook facing similar problems.
The Department of Labor announced today they’ve seen a second consecutive decrease in the number of claims. Nearly 69,000 claims were filed last week. In the last six weeks, more than 396,000 claims were filed across the state.
But many argue that’s only because not enough unemployment claims are being processed.
“I think the frustrating part is just not knowing,” Charlie L said.
News 4 Nashville asked the Department of Labor directly how many open claims are they seeing right now.
The Department says there are approximately nearly 70,000 claims pending for self-employed people.
They also say they started paying the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in test batches this week and will most likely pay the rest of the group by the end of it.
As for those open claims for people who can’t log into their account like Charlie, the Department says they have a special team assigned to login problems. They’ve been able to re-assign some of the people in that unit because the volume has dropped in recent days.
But as each day passes waiting for the Department to fix his problems, Charlie just wants some reassurance that he’ll get his claim.
“Even if something was put out giving me some sort of piece of mind, I think i would feel better, but like I said before it’s kind of going into a bucket of nothing,” Charlie said.
