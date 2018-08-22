Two people were injured after a shooting at a south Nashville apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred at the Swiss Ridge Apartments around 3:30 pm.
Police said a 21 year old man was shot in his behind and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A teenage female victim was shot in the leg. An officer applied a tourniquet to help stop bleeding.
Police said the shooters were wearing ski masks. One shooter is described as being short and heavyset, wearing a red t-shirt.
The other shooter is about six feet tall, very skinny and dark skinned. He was wearing a long black sleeve shirt and black shorts.
The shooters got away in a gold or tan small crossover, possibly a Nissan.
Metro Police said one shooter had a rifle and one had a pistol. They fired between 12 and 20 rounds.
The suspects are believed to be armed, driving a gold or tan crossover SUV, according to police.
Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition.
