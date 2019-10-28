HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were seriously injured in a small boat fire Monday afternoon in Hendersonville.
The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at Anchor High Marina.
According to Hendersonville Fire Chief Scott Bush, a man and a woman -- both in their late forties/early fifties -- were cleaning a boat engine when the chemicals they were using caught fire.
The man suffered burns on about 25% of his body. For the female victim, Bush says the burns covered about 15%. Bush added that they also had inhalation injuries.
The victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital's Burn Unit.
The TWRA confirmed that the injuries are not life-threatening. This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
