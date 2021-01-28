NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than one million unemployment claims were filed in the state since last March and with tax season approaching, those people affected by the pandemic may need to prepare for a lower refund this year.
When signing up for the unemployment benefit, there’s two options, to have taxes taken out with each payment or receive the full benefit.
Based on the unknown length of the pandemic, and in an effort to make ends meet, some may have chosen not to have taxes withheld and that means the IRS will expect the full tax owed to be paid by the filing deadline.
“The thing about unemployment is, its unearned income,” said Tamara Kreigh, the Regional Coordinator for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program with the United Way.
She explained unemployment is taxable income, “So if you have dependent children and you usually get the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit, that unemployment could wipe out the calculations and you wouldn’t receive as much or any earned income tax credit or child tax credit.”
However, thanks to the December 27 stimulus bill, there may be a way to still get the refund.
Kreigh said the law passed allows for a “look back” where people can use their 2019 earned income to calculate their earned income tax credit and child tax credit for 2020.
“If it will help someone increase their refund, that’s what we’re going to do.”
She added that a lot of familied depend on that money. “The more income you earn, the more credit you will get up to a certain point. The earned income tax credit is our nation’s fight against poverty,” Kreigh said.
Below are a few resources to help with free tax prep:
- VITA Free Tax Prep Program: Any household in Tennessee that made less than $72,000 in 2020 can receive free tax prep assistance through United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance free tax prep program. Visit unitedwayfilefree.org or call 211 for more information.
- Financial Counseling: Any Davidson County resident can receive one-on-one, virtual financial counseling at no cost through the FEC. Visit fec.nashville.gov or call 615.748.3620. A partnership between United Way and the Mayor’s Office since 2013, the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center offers free, one-on-one professional financial counseling to help clients manage bills, work through debt, establish and improve credit, create a budget, open a bank account and save for the future.
