NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some people are not being notified when tests for COVID-19 are coming back negative.
If people get a coronavirus test, people might think that someone will contact you to let you know the results. News 4's Nancy Amons learned from personal experience that that is not necessarily the case.
She was tested at a drive-through site at Meharry Medical College on June 24t just a precaution. Amons said she didn't have any symptoms and didn't feel sick.
Seven days later, her test results were available through a link on the lab's website. The lab test was done by AEL, a company based in Memphis.
The lab's computer screen showed that the test had not been performed because the specimen "leaked in transit."
Amons asked the Metro Health Department how often this happens. Dr. Gill Wright told Amons it's rare, but the health department doesn't know exact numbers or percentages because the lab only reports the positive results to the health department.
Amons asked Dr. Wright why someone wouldn't call and notify someone that they need to come back for a retest.
"I really don't know," Dr. Wright said
Because of the questions Amons raised, there could be some changes.
"Maybe, there is a different way we need to handle those results going forward," Dr. Wright said.
A specimen leak is when the swab that goes in your nose is put in a vial of liquid. Dr. Wright said the cap could have come off, or the tube got damaged somehow.
Dr. Wright said people should get a test and check for their results. He added they should not assume someone will contact them.
"It's important to check the results yourself," Dr. Wright said. "It could be you were positive and we tried to reach out and we couldn't get a hold of you."
"It's a work in progress. We continue to make improvements as we find issues," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.