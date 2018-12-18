Mayor David Briley has announced the two candidates he is nominating to serve on the city's new Community Oversight Board.
A recently enacted charter amendment created the board to review allegations of misconduct against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
There were 180 citizens nominated for the board. Seven members of the board will come from those nominated. The Metro Council is slated to interview candidates on Jan. 15.
The mayor is allowed to appoint two members to the 11-member board. They will need to be approved by Metro Council.
On Tuesday, Briley nominated Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper.
"Ms. Hildreth and Mr. Cooper each bring a unique blend of skills and expertise that will be critical assets to the COB," said Briley in a news release. "I am 100 percent committed to making the COB as effective as possible, and these two nominees will go a long way in ensuring that. Both have experience in the creation and management of new organizations dedicated to the pursuit of justice, and I look forward to their swift confirmations by the Metro Council."
Hildreth serves as the vice president for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at American Baptist College. She currently serves on the Metro Human Relations Commission.
She previously served as chief counsel in the Office of the Public Defender for the State of Maryland, deputy secretary for the State of Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice and managing director for the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center. Hildreth earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a doctorate degree from the University of Maryland.
Cooper, who served as Tennessee's attorney general from 2006 to 2014, is a member of the Compliance & Government Investigations Practice Group at Bass Berry & Sims. Cooper also served as the legal counsel to Gov. Phil Bredesen from 2003 to 2006.
Cooper previously taught campaign finance and elections for almost 20 years as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt Law School and served as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Cooper earned his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University and his law degree at Yale Law School.
Click here for more information on the Community Oversight Board.
Those nominated will have to return questionnaires to the Metro Clerk's office by Jan. 4.
Those nominated for the board include:
Charles Moorman Beard, Eugenia Rossetti Grayer, Najaneiro Lynette Pullen, Melvin Eugene Walker, Noah T. Ballard, Samuel Henry Sloss, III, Kenneth D. "Kenny" Hardy, Heidi Nieland Hall, LaTasha Cook, Kenneth Taylor Dixon, II
Dale B. Mitchell, Floyd N. Murrell, Sr., Thomas William Wrenne, David Craig Hooven, Michael William Dioguardi, Karen Mitchell Porter, George R. Williams, Dennis R. Sweatt, Jr., Clarice Rankins, Ronnie Greer
Monterey D. Lee, Sr., Don Majors, Lucas Leverett, Isaac Uimun Kimes, Ronald G. Turner, Jonathan A. Rizzo, Janet Lee Seay, Robert Sawyers, Sr., Patricia Henderson Chatman, Robert Wayne O'Quin
Kurtis L. Herron, Cleo Lee King, Sandra V. Moore, Adele Maurer Lewis, Kenneth Rosson Pence, Alvin Eugene Miller, Sr., Joyce Elaine Neal, Andrea Ophelia Ellender Lindsey, Matthew Sweeney, Dexter Glynn Scott
Tina L. Fox, Emmett Turner, James Harber, Jerry Snow, James Johnson, Danita Marsh, James Summar, Robert Nash, Bobby Bracks, Arthanese William Boissiere
Constance L. Wade, Gregory George Engroff, Hamid Abdullah, James Shaw, Jr., Shaundelle Brooks, Jerrell R. (Jay) Voorhees, Jr., Murrell R. Crews, Eric Dozier, Bobbie Maurice Hill, Patricia "Tricia" Frantz
James Clarence Floyd, Jr., James Harwell Todd, Trevor Rashad Porter, Anne Stasney Betancourt, Joseph Wayne Foster, Jensen Horsley, James F. Donnelly, William Hamner Leslie, Daniel Battle Griffin, Jr., Amanda Lucas
Katherine Manning Willey, Caleb Mundy, Jamelia Yeargins, Julia Watson, Edward Means Baylor, IV, Eric Ashley Roberts, Edna J. Jones, Charles R. Smith, Sarah E. Grove, Chuck Sanford
Lynn Sherill Ewing, Stephen Cascioppo, Arnold Gene Hayes, Traveda L. Jordan, Ethel Lorean Pointer, Howard E. Jones, Jr., Paul D. Matsen, Michael J. Schlacter, Allie Kenitra Henderson-Fitts, Kimberly A. Goins
Jonathan Cory Williamson, Ovid Timothy Hughes, Paula Joyner, Brenda Ross, Tonya Johnson Lee, Kristin Tracie Fields, Mia Sims Moorefield, Cesar Mauricio Rojano Escobar, Saletta Holloway, Ronald Wynn
Carol Soloman, Darren Virgil Collins, Jr., Harold L. Bryant, Phillip E. Moody, Jr., Margaret Hakimeh Ordoubadian Abernathy, Jeremy E. Haag, Robert Arnold Horrar, Sherriff Sincere Richards, Carmen Melinda Coats, F. Clark Williams, Jr.
Amani M. Kelly, Robert Glenn Shirley, Karen Summers Munoz, Paul Erin King, Derrick Leonard, Tammy Coleman, John. M. Zirker, Sr., Stephen Michael Jones, Sr., Rosevelt L. Noble, Mary Pretorius Murphy
Tandra Moore Freeman, Mary D. Byrd, Jaclyn Paige Dustin Good, Thomas Walter Tucker, Donna Krupkin Whitney, Dr. William K. Head, John Parrish, Marcus William Shute, Jr., Andres Alejandro Martinez, Loren Joel Russell, II
Sheila Clemmons Lee, Keeda Haynes, Denise A. Hamer, Matthew Scott Crum, Brittany Taylor Paschall, James Copens, Vanesa Gisel Delgado Sanchez, Daniel Alvarez, Anthony Lamar Brooks, Carol Dawn Deaner
Scott Douglas McWilliams, Kayo Beshir, Melanie Rose Tomlyn, Jamel R. Campbell-Gooch, Ashlee Jene' Davis, Clarence Wellington Taylor, Bobbie Hill, Mable Oliver Osemwegie, Doug Jones, Ginger Marie Peterson
Shaye Patrice Lowe, R.J. Robles, Ertha Elizabeth Luma, Bobbilyn Negron, Cherie Allen, Terry R. Clayton, Charles Michael Coode, LaTeaka Michelle Jackson, Erica Lanier, Jimmy Greer, Sr.
Albert Mack Bender, William Bliss Hicky, Jacqueline F. Coleman-Robinson, Gina Ross, Walter Holloway, Sherry Ann Long, Richard Luff, Dorothy Cecelia Nichols McCrady, Amanda Marie Harrison, Rowland Burke Huddleston
Rommel Wesley Thornton, Gewendolyn Kelly-Harris, Betty Diane Lee-Smith, Deloris Darlene Vandivort, Carmen Melinda Coats, Steve Ganaway, Wanda Battle, Cheryl Lynn Tisale, Timothy Thompson, Kate Tucker
