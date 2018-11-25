NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- People may need to trim back their Christmas tree expectations this year. A tight supply means some shoppers will be paying more and searching longer for that perfect Christmas tree this holiday season.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for Christmas tree sales here in Music City.
Like other crops, Christmas trees are a commodity that goes through cycles. This year, a nationwide shortage could mean a pricier tree and fewer to choose from.
“It's been very difficult trying to locate good trees this year,” said Jim Sovine, who runs the Kiwanis Christmas tree lot on White Bridge Road. “We're playing catch up, and we've got another year to catch up."
The tree shortage started in 2008 when the recession and droughts drove many growers out of business.
Now, the supply is tight, and it because it takes eight to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, it will take a while to boost supply back up to pre-recession levels.
Sovine says he's had to pay more for trees this year but he's not passing those costs onto the customers.
“I hope I don't run out,” Sovine said. “I do have three more trucks coming over the next three weeks.”
Officials say larger retailers are doing just fine. It's the smaller charitable organizations, school groups and mom-and-pop operators that have had to scramble for trees.
At the Boy Scout Troop 17 lot near Belle Meade, more than 900 trees came in just two weeks before Thanksgiving.
They had to place their order in June in order to insure they would get enough trees come November.
“We were lucky,” said Jim Pareigis with the Boy Scout Troop 17 lot. “We had to place our order on the spot for our 900 trees or we would have been out.”
With the lean supply, shoppers might want to start early if they want a lot of choice and variety. All told, U.S. consumers are expected to buy about 27 million trees, roughly the same as the last two years, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
