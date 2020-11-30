NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Snowfall on the first Monday after Thanksgiving certainly set the mood for the upcoming holiday season, but it also meant freezing temperatures.
That frigid cold meant the Overflow Cold Weather Shelter opened at the Nashville Fairgrounds for people without anywhere warm to go as temperatures dropped below the 30s.
One group helping, “People Loving Nashville,” a non-profit that says it’s been at Legislative Plaza every Monday for the last 12 years, to help the community.
“We still bring meals, we still bring clothing, resources like sleeping bags and tents,” said Executive Director Ryan Lampa.
This Monday, they had all that, plus shuttles running from downtown to the Fairgrounds.
Around 7:30pm Lampa said, “We just ran our second shuttle bus and we can only do seven people in there, which is great, cause we want to do social distancing and masks and make sure everybody is safe, but we’re having to double up on those.”
The pandemic on their minds as they still try and help, but Lampa points out that warm places they could usually go during the day aren’t running like they used to and money has been even tighter so more people than before are on the street.
Lampa said, “Limited resources because of COVID, places to stay to get warm are nonexistent, places to get food and get resources are running at extremely limited capacity if not existent as well.”
The shelter at the Fairgrounds opened at 7pm and will stay open until 7am. There is a separate COVID isolated area and anyone with symptoms was asked to go there.
Lampa says if you’d like to explore how to help, you can visit COLDWEATHERNASHVILLE.com or PEOPLELOVINGNASHVILLE.com
