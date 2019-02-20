NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a house fire in Inglewood.
Crews battled the flames in the 1000 block of Hart Lane overnight.
The fire marshal said two people were taken to the hospital. It's unclear how serious their injuries are.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
