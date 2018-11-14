NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The Nashville Electric Service map shows a power outage affecting over 1,400 people this morning.
The map was last updated at 3:12a.m.
Yesterday, NES Power tweeted that 2,600 residents in the Hermitage area were without power due to a broken pole.
The cause of the outage this morning is still unclear.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.