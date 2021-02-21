NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville came back to life on Sunday after many people felt stuck inside with last week’s winter weather.
“We were locked up for several days and just needed to get out and get some fresh air for us and our baby,” said Alexis Matthews as she headed into the grocery store with her family.
People lined up to get inside some stores to stock up already picked over shelves.
“We got sodas, chips, cheese, all the basics,“ Amy Dukes listed the items she purchased.
“Ice cream drinks food, all food,” her son Tucker said.
After a much warmer day, Nashvillians didn’t waste time getting out after most of the ice melted away.
“First opportunity get me out of the house get me somewhere. Get me out of the snow ASAP,” Thomas McDonald told NEWS4.
Plenty others took no time cleaning their cars off - ready just to drive again.
“The roads seemed to clear up quite a bit,” said McDonald.
But keeping the car clean isn’t enough. Metro Public Works is still working to clear some ice and TDOT has crews on interstates filling potholes with a temporary fix before Tennessee cars are damaged more.
With so many rushing out, mechanics expect plenty more issues to come in.
“It happens every year. Whenever we have a major weather event like that, it’s inevitable. Its going to happen,” said Brent Ferguson with Hillsboro Village Auto Service.
But that’s not slowing nashville down.
“Its been a long week. Its really fun to be out again and it is busy. But its ok I think everyone is feeling the same way,” said Amy Dukes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.