SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Two people were discovered dead inside of a home in Smyrna on Saturday.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims have been identified as Andrew Geerts, 40, and Melissa Nale, 43.
Investigators are investigating this case as a homicide.
Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras or anyone who may have any information on this case to contact Detective Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.
