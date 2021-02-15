NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A walk to the store comes with caution during a winter storm.
It was supposed to be date night for Chris and Amanda Law. "We're picking up some pizza toppings."
The weather had other plans for them. "I don't I have four-wheel drive in my car," they told us.
"We exited the house. Went on the driveway last night and slipped a little bit and then was like probably shouldn't drive until this passes."
The walk turned into a trek, but they finally made it to Walmart in Antioch. Others like Jaliah Row ditched their cars to brace the cold too. "Very icy. It's like solid ice through like everywhere we walked almost. You have to like break it to walk," Row told us.
When the weather gets like this, stores start to close. Jaliah and her friends rushed to get some last-minute groceries. "Some warm stuff like soup, hot chocolate. Just anything to stave off the cold really."
They know they're in for a night at home. For this couple, they're saving date night and trading it in for homemade pizza. "My legs are definitely going to be sore when I get home."
