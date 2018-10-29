MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A house was reported to be "fully engulfed" in flames Sunday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at 3431 Hamberton Circle in Murfreesboro to find that only smoke was coming from the home.
According to Battalion Chief Joe Bell, the fire was contained mostly to the first floor of the house.
Bell says that crews were able to get into the home quickly to put out the fire upstairs before it could spread further.
Three people were able to get out of the home safely and didn't need Red Cross assistance.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Fire Marshal's Office will most likely report to the home today for a routine investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.