EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A house fire damaged a home in East Nashville on Thursday morning, displacing 12 people.
Firefighters responded to 2598 Bethwood Dr. around 4 a.m. to see flames and smoke coming out of the top of the home.
Authorities say the 12 residents were a husband and wife, their six children and four others.
The residents of the home say they turned off and turned back on the breaker on Wednesday night.
The homeowners also say they woke up to the smell of smoke and not to the sound of the fire alarm.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
