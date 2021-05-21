NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Game three of the Predators First Round Playoff is the largest event to happen in downtown Nashville since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Music City.

The Predators need to come out with a win in the First Round Series against the Hurricanes as they're down two games to none after a shut out on Wednesday.

With more than 12,000 fans to fill Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, players are hoping the home-ice advantage will bring them a win.

"Most fans we've had in over a year and I'm just looking forward to that. We know what our crowd can do to our club and the energy it can bring to us, so just excited to get home and play in front of our fans," Ryan Johansen, Predators Center, said.

Preds fans are optimistic and hopeful that their team will come away with the win on Friday night.

"The vibe right now everybody is just ready to get out there and just enjoy life again. With the predators playing in the playoffs," Christian Olmo said. "It just adds to the excitement."

"It's great to be in the city like that right now," Urvi Avichal said. "To have the Preds playing and to have everything back alive again."

If you don't have tickets to tonight's game inside but want to be part of the action, the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp is hosting a free Preds Party in the park.

It started at 4 p.m. at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone. Event planners are setting up a large screen to air the game and are encouraging people to bring blankets and chairs.

If you go to the Preds Party at the Park, you will not be able to purchase beer. The Convention Center tweeted, they will only be selling water and soda at the party.

A Bridgestone Arena Plaza Party started at 3 p.m. with live music, Preds Pride giveaways, and ticket giveaways.