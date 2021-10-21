COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Families from all over Tennessee have been traveling to Alan Bair's home on Charleston Lane in Columbia. "I've had someone drive two hours to come here from word of mouth. I'm sure there's some who have even gone further," Alan Bair said. Families come to his walk-through Halloween display to experience some tricks, but mostly treats. "Even if it's initially a little spooky or if a jumping spider initially shocks them, then I get to hear the giggles afterwards and the giggle are what do it for me."
All of Bair's Halloween decorations take two weeks to set up, but he says it's well worth all of the hard work.
"I really get a lot more out of it than I put into it. I really do," Bair said. "What keeps me doing this is for me to be able to help the additional memories that families are building while coming out to something like this."
He says putting up walk through displays for the holidays helps him stay more connected with people in his community.
"I was diagnosed before I fully retired with PTSD and TBI and this really has given me an outlet because it gives me something to do. It gives me a chance to interact with other soldiers," Bair explained.
The retired Army Ranger earned a Purple Heart in 2003 after being wounded in combat.
"Back in '05 is actually when I became POW and it's one of those things that I don't even want to chat about with my wife. It's something I keep close to me," Bair said.
Now, he is wanting to help others coping with similar experiences while bringing joy to the kiddos in Tennessee.
"I do this as a labor of love now. I love to see the reaction on all these little one's faces," Bair said.
The Halloween display comes to life at 6:30 every evening weather permitting. On Halloween night there will be some additional decorations and special effects.
