NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to PEOPLE, Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. PEOPLE confirms the singer's step-daughter was found dead in her home in Nashville on Friday.

A representative for Daughtry sent News4 this statement:

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry' s daughter , Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

