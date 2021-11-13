NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, according to an email from his publicist and media reports.
PEOPLE confirmed the singer's daughter was found dead in her home in Tennessee on Friday.
"American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry postponed a series of concert dates following the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, his band announced on social media Saturday.
A representative for Daughtry sent News4 a statement on Saturday.
All Daughtry shows through Nov 16th are rescheduled so that the singer can be with his family.
Chris Daughtry’s daughter recently passed away.
On Saturday, Deanna Daughtry, Chris' wife, remembered her daughter in an Instagram post of her own.
"My firstborn. I love you endlessly, Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah," Deanna Daughtry said in the Instagram post.
According to PEOPLE, Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.