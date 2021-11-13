NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, according to an email from his publicist and media reports.

PEOPLE confirmed the singer's daughter was found dead in her home in Tennessee on Friday.

Chris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughter "American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry postponed a series of concert dates following the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, his band announced on social media Saturday.

A representative for Daughtry sent News4 a statement on Saturday.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and Heartbroken. I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family. Thankyou for all the kind words and condolences, They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses. Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

All Daughtry shows through Nov 16th are rescheduled so that the singer can be with his family.

On Saturday, Deanna Daughtry, Chris' wife, remembered her daughter in an Instagram post of her own.

"My firstborn. I love you endlessly, Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah," Deanna Daughtry said in the Instagram post.