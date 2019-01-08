CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Austin Peay State University Police Department arrested 18 people on outstanding warrants for various offenses.
The charges included violation of the sex offender registry, statutory rape, rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, possession for resale, possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, child abuse, domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vehicle burglary, forgery, identity theft, and traffic violations.
"The Sheriff’s Office is committed to actively serving the criminal warrants issued in Montgomery County to ensure that offenders are held accountable for their actions," a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
If you have a tip on the location of a suspect with warrants on file, you can contact the Warrants Unity at (931) 648-0611 ext. 13209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.