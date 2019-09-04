NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in North Nashville on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Better Market on the corner of Garfield St and Delta Ave near Jenkins St.
Police say they received two calls just three minutes apart. One of the victims stayed at the market and the other victim ran toward 10th Ave North, where police found them.
Police say both victims were shot outside of the Better Market. One victim was shot in the hip and suffered serious injuries. The other victim was hit in the chest and is facing life-threatening injuries. Both victims are being treated at Vanderbilt.
Police say Dontario M. Graham, 18, is being held without bond on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, felony gun possession and marijuana possession.
Graham admitted to shooting two men, ages 22 and 18. Graham told police the 18-year-old he shot robbed one of his friends.
According to police, the investigation shows Graham was a passenger in a rear seat of a Nissan Sentra that was leaving the market onto Garfield Street at 9:15 p.m.
Graham reportedly got out of the car, shot the victims and got back into the car, which then fled to South Nashville. Robert Barber, 19, was the driver and 20-year-old Jazmin Gray was another passenger.
Both Barber and Gray were charged with being accessories after the fact of attempted criminal homicide and possession of marijuana. Barber is also charged with unlawful gun possession.
Officers headed to South Nashville after receiving information the car had fled to that part of town. Task Force officers found the car parked at Overlook Apartments on Bell Road.
Graham, Barber and Gray were still inside the car and taken into custody. Two semiautomatic pistols with extended magazines were also found inside the car.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
