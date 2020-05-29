NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the man who knelt on George Floyd is now in custody, is not enough for Nashville resident and Pastor Jeff Carr.
“All across the nation, there is a partial exhale right now. Because we’ve seen even with video evidence that oftentimes people are arrested with the crime, charged with the crime...and then acquitted of the crime,” Carr said.
Carr is a father of five, two sons and three daughters. Everyday he worries about their safety.
“We are experiencing a paradigm shift in America. As a community. As a people, where we have grown tired of having to add that "talk" to the way we raise our kids,” Carr said.
By the “talk” he means telling his kids about being Black in America, and how it can impact their life.
“Right now the conversation that we’ve had to have with our boys has now even extended to even having that conversation with our girls,” Carr said.
It doesn’t matter if the protests are in Minneapolis. The emotions and heaviness African Americans are feeling right now, Carr says, have been around for centuries.
“America was built on a paradigm with White Supremacy at the very top. That structure still exists today. So, for those who are in the various segments of our community who have the power to effect and affect change, this is the moment to show up,” Carr said.
Carr feels that the best way to change all of this, is for everyone to just speak openly about race. To talk about the challenges African Americans, Latino Americans and Asian Americans face every single day. Doing so, Carr says, is the only way we can truly move forward as a society in love and unity.
“People are tired now, they’re frustrated now. They’ve seen it enough. We’ve been there enough, stood the microphones enough. Now the question has to resonate with all of us what am I willing to do to make a change now,” Carr said.
Carr just wants this progress to happen sooner rather than later. So this generational “talk” he’s had with his kids and his parents had with him can finally end right here in 2020.
