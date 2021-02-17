NASHVILLE- It’ becoming harder for many Nashvillians to get the supplies they need to help melt the ice and snow. Local stores are having a hard time keeping shelves stocked.
“I’ve tried Walmart, Lowes, and now Ace. I really don’t know where else to check,” ACE Hardware shopper Chris Callis said.
Like so many others, Callis has had no luck finding salt or ice melt in West Nashville. “Oh it’s been hard. I've actually had to use just whatever I can find around my house just to try and break up the ice, I used a little bit of Epsom salt but it doesn’t do the job,” Callis said.
He knows the supplies he needs to get the job done and to make his driveway at home passable aren’t available right now.
“Seems like that has been the need for most folks that’s been coming in is just to be able to get out of their driveway, get to a main road and get to a grocery store,” said Kimberly Aldridge, Guthrie’s ACE Hardware Store Manager.
Guthrie's Ace Hardware seasonal aisle is bare with just a few supplies, including shovels left.
“We do have some gloves left, a few scrapers left, deblock deicer and definitely faucet covers, if you haven’t covered your outdoor faucet by now you definitely need to do so,” said Aldridge.
The manager says they typically have ice melt right outside of the store on eight pallets, but that supply won’t come in for the next few days.
“It’s just hard for trucks to get to the warehouses to the stores to get to make those deliveries so I think that’s probably one of the reasons why there is not enough salt in Nashville,” said Alridge.
Other shoppers like Howard Harris are just thankful they got out and bought snow supplies before the rush.
“I did notice at Kroger all of the Firewood and all of the salt that they had when I was there yesterday was gone. Like I said I got mine several days ago so I’ve got plenty of salt but I’m not going to put it on eBay,” Harris said.
